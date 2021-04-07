Third man from Utah charged in US Capitol breach

Crime Tracker

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A third man from Utah was charged Wednesday in connection with the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol in January.

Authorities say Brady Knowlton of St. George was identified by a tipster through photos and video taken on Jan. 6, when supporters of then-President Donald Trump broke into the Capitol building in an effort to stop the counting of electoral votes.

The Salt Lake Tribune reports photos appear to show Knowlton inside the Capitol building and Senate chambers wearing a black ski hat and a tactical vest.

No attorney was immediately listed for Knowlton and he was released pending trial.