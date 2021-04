Crime Tracker

MINIDOKA COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - The Minidoka Sheriff's Office and Cassia County Sheriff's Office took a 41-year-old Reentry Center walkaway into custody Thursday around 12 p.m.

Leonel Galvan Velgara walked away from the Twin Falls Community Reentry Center on March 27.

39-year-old Isabel Najera was also taken into custody on drug related charged and harboring a fugitive.