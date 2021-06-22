Woman gets new sentence of 30 years in deputy’s 2014 death

Crime Tracker

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A Utah woman will serve up to 30 years in prison for her involvement with the death of a police officer as a teenager.

The Monday sentence comes after the state Supreme Court overturned her original conviction.

Meagan Grunwald’s boyfriend fired the fatal shots, but her role as a 17-year-old getaway driver originally got her a sentence of up to life in prison in the slaying of Utah County Sheriff’s Sgt. Cory Wride.

She says her much-older boyfriend forced her to drive during the multi-county chase in 2014.

Fox13 reports his widow Nannette says the victim's family has forgiven but not forgotten what happened.