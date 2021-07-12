Detectives investigate fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl

Crime Tracker

HEBER CITY, Utah (AP) — Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in Wasatch County.

The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said a man called 911 around 10:35 p.m. Friday and said he was taking his daughter to the Heber Valley Hospital.

About 10:50 p.m., dispatchers took another call from someone at the hospital, who said a 7-year-old girl was in the emergency room with a gunshot wound.

The girl died of her injuries around 11:30 p.m.

Deputies went to the hospital and the girl’s home in Heber City.

They heard a gunshot from a different apartment and found three people intoxicated.

They took them into custody.