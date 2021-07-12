Detectives investigate fatal shooting of 7-year-old girl
HEBER CITY, Utah (AP) — Detectives are investigating the shooting death of a 7-year-old girl in Wasatch County.
The Wasatch County Sheriff’s Office said a man called 911 around 10:35 p.m. Friday and said he was taking his daughter to the Heber Valley Hospital.
About 10:50 p.m., dispatchers took another call from someone at the hospital, who said a 7-year-old girl was in the emergency room with a gunshot wound.
The girl died of her injuries around 11:30 p.m.
Deputies went to the hospital and the girl’s home in Heber City.
They heard a gunshot from a different apartment and found three people intoxicated.
They took them into custody.
