Man arrested after reported incident at group home

Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a residence on Burke Circle to a report of a disturbance Tuesday around 7:45 p.m.

This particular residence was being utilized as a group home facility, and the reporting party told dispatch a male, 21-year-old Cricelio J. Arteaga, was using anything he could find as a weapon and physically attacking other residents.

As the reporting party was helping others to get out of the house, it was reported Arteaga now had a knife, and there was one resident believed to be asleep in one of the rooms they were unable to safely reach.

Deputies arrived and observed Arteaga in the front room with the knife and gave him continued commands to drop it. Arteaga did not respond to the deputies commands and began quickly retreating to other areas of the residence.

Deputies feared for the safety of the remaining resident and utilized a Less-Lethal Bean Bag Shotgun and a Taser to stop Arteaga’s actions enough that he could safely be taken into custody.

After the scene was secured,seputies spoke to a female employed at the facility advised she was punched in the face and struck across the back of the neck with a broken metal broom handle by Arteaga. Deputies observed she was bleeding from the nose and had an injury to her neck.

The victim told deputies as she was getting others out of the residence, she believed Arteaga had struck several of them in the process.

Deputies transported Arteaga to the Idaho Falls Community Hospital for a medical clearance before taking him to the Bonneville County Jail. Arteaga was booked into jail for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, battery and resisting arrest.