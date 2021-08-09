Man arrested after stabbing incident

Crime Tracker

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies and Idaho Falls Fire responded to Nassau Dr. at 11:00 p.m. Saturday to a reported stabbing.

Dispatch received calls that a woman was bleeding from a stab wound, inflicted by a male who had fled on foot.

Deputies and ambulance personnel arrived and attended to the victim while witnesses advised the woman’s husband, 42-year-old Anibel N. Lazo-Lopez, stabbed her and fled toward their residence on Wilson Dr.

Deputies located Lazo-Lopez within a few minutes of arriving on scene near his residence and took him into custody, finding the knife used in the incident on his lawn.

Police report Lazo-Lopez had obvious injuries from a fight that deputies learned were caused by unknown family members of the victim prior to being taken into custody.

In talking with Lazo-Lopez, he admitted to deputies he was in an argument with the victim, accusing her of cheating on him with another man, which ultimately lead to him stabbing her.

Several witnesses to the incident provided details to deputies; however, others related to both Lazo-Lopez and the victim refused to speak to them.

Deputies believed all of the parties involved had been consuming alcohol when the altercation got out of hand.

Deputies placed Lazo-Lopez under arrest, and after being checked for his injuries at Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center he was transported to the Bonneville County Jail.

Lazo-Lopez was booked into jail for domestic battery – inflicting traumatic injury, a felony.

The victim was transported to Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center for treatment, suffering non-life threatening injuries.