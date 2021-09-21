Pocatello man sentenced to 25 years for sexual exploitation of a child

Crime Tracker

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A 21-year-old Pocatello man was sentenced to 25 years in federal prison for producing child pornography, Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr. announced Tuesday.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Andrew John Jemmett to serve the remainder of his life on supervised release, following his prison sentence.

Jemmett pleaded guilty to the charge on November 4, 2020.

According to court records, in January 2020, law enforcement in Las Vegas, Nevada, arrested Jemmett for possession of child pornography. The arrest stemmed from Jemmett’s significant other finding child pornography on Jemmett’s phone.

A later investigation found that Jemmett produced that child pornography with an eight-year-old minor child. Jemmett sold the videos he created online on at least one occasion. Jemmett produced the videos in a public restroom in Pocatello. Jemmett admitted to producing the videos and sending them to another individual for money.

As a result of his conviction, Jemmett will be required to register as a sex offender.

Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez credited the cooperative efforts of Homeland Security Investigations in Idaho Falls, the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, and Pocatello Police Department, which led to charges.