Nampa man pleads guilty to distribution of methamphetamine

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Nampa man pleaded guilty to distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Edward Lee Noll, 54, of Nampa, sold another person methamphetamine on two different occasions. On October 19, 2020, Noll sold 63.4 grams of methamphetamine and on October 29, 2020, he sold 95.7 grams of methamphetamine.

Noll is scheduled to be sentenced on February 14, 2022 and faces a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of at least ten years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison, a ten million dollar fine, and at least five years of supervised release. A federal district court judge will determine Noll’s sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting U.S. Attorney Gonzalez applauded the efforts of the Drug Enforcement Administration, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, and the City County Narcotics Unit consisting of officers from the Caldwell Police Department and the Canyon County Sheriff’s office, which led to the charges.