New dashboard provides easier public access to crime data

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho State Police has launched a redesigned version of the Crime in Idaho data dashboard.

The project is a collaborative effort between the Idaho Statistical Analysis Center (ISAC) and the Idaho Uniform Crime Reporting Program, both of which are components of the Idaho State Police.

The all-new Crime in Idaho data dashboard allows you to explore much of the data housed in the Idaho Incident-Based Reporting System, Idaho's vast repository of law enforcement data on criminal incidents. It's the same data behind the annual Crime in Idaho reports.

The new dashboard allows data collected from local and statewide Idaho agencies between 2005 and 2020 to be viewed in one place.

"This dashboard will help those from local law enforcement and criminal justice agencies, and members of the media and public to see highly customizable views and quick trend analysis of what's happening in their area," said Thomas Strauss, Principal Research Analyst with the Idaho Statistical Analysis Center. "We think this more visual presentation of important crime trend data will make that data easier to understand so more Idahoans can be better informed and make better decisions about safety in their community."

The dashboard currently contains sections pertaining to crimes against persons and drug/alcohol-related arrests. Additional sections will follow as they are built.

About the Idaho Statistical Analysis Center:

The Idaho Statistical Analysis Center (ISAC) resides within the Planning, Grants and Research Department of the Idaho State Police. The overall purpose of ISAC, as established by the U.S. Bureau of Justice Statistics, is the systematic collection, analysis, and dissemination of statistics related to crime, illegal drugs, victim services, and the administration of justice.

You can view the dashboard HERE.