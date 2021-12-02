Canyon County man arrested for alleged sexual exploitation of a child

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Attorney General Lawrence Wasden has announced investigators with his Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Unit arrested a Caldwell man on Wednesday for alleged sexual exploitation of a child.

20-year-old David Daniel Lynn Bowden was booked into the Canyon County Jail. He is alleged to have possessed sexually exploitative material.

The Caldwell Police Department, Meridian Police Department, Homeland Security Investigations and Canyon County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office assisted the ICAC Unit with the case.

Anyone with information regarding the exploitation of children is encouraged to contact local police, the Attorney General’s ICAC Unit at 208-947-8700, or the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children at 1-800-843-5678.

The Attorney General’s ICAC Unit works with the Idaho ICAC Task Force, a coalition of federal, state, and local law enforcement agencies, to investigate and prosecute individuals who use the internet to criminally exploit children.

Parents, educators and law enforcement officials can find more information and helpful resources at the ICAC website, ICACIdaho.org.