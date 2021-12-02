Man arrested for attempted strangulation

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a disturbance in the 3500 E. block of Greenwillow where a man was reportedly threatening others with a bat Wednesday.

The call came in at approximately 6:00 p.m. and reporting parties also advised the man had thrown a woman onto the hood of a vehicle.

Deputies arrived and located 66-year-old David R. Lecheminant standing in the doorway of a residence yelling at a woman in the front yard.

Lecheminant was visibly upset at the woman and continued to yell and curse at her until deputies could calm him down and ask him what was happening.

Lecheminant told deputies he had grabbed the woman, his wife, by the arm and shoulder and then choked her. Lecheminant also told deputies he told his wife “I’m going to kill you” and told two other adults at the residence that they were going to die.

While talking to witnesses, deputies found Lecheminant apparently choked one other adult present at the residence and battered another during the disturbance.

During this time, Lecheminant told deputies he had been using methamphetamine as recent as that morning and had not slept for a couple of days.

Lecheminant was taken into custody at that time and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for attempted strangulation, a felony. Deputies also cited and released Lecheminant for two counts of misdemeanor battery against the other two adults on scene.

None of the victims involved were seriously injured during this incident.