Nampa man pleads guilty to firearms violations

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Nampa man pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number.

According to court records, on May 19, 2021, during an Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole search, Daniel Vega, 44, of Nampa, was found in possession of a 45 caliber semi-automatic pistol with an obliterated serial number. At the time of the search, Vega was on probation because of a prior conviction for felony domestic battery with traumatic injury and was therefore prohibited from possessing firearms.

Vega pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number. He is scheduled to be sentenced on February 16, 2022 and faces a maximum penalty of ten years in federal prison for each charge. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Acting U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole, and the Nampa Police Department, which led to charges.