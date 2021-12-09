Several pounds of meth, marijuana located during a traffic stop

BINGHAM COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - A 56-year-old Helena, Mont. man was arrested Tuesday after an Idaho State trooper located several pounds of meth and marijuana during a traffic stop.

The trooper observed the driver of a Ford sedan traveling north on Interstate 15 in Bingham County make a lane change without signaling shortly before 1:00 p.m.

The trooper stopped the vehicle and speaking with the driver, found evidence of drug use.

During a search of the vehicle, troopers located several large bags of raw marijuana and three large baggies containing a white substance that tested presumptive positive for methamphetamine.

In all, more than four pounds of marijuana and nearly three pounds of meth were found in the suspect's possession.

Troopers arrested the driver identified as Wesley V. Long and booked him into the Bingham County Jail on charges of drug-trafficking in methamphetamine, drug-trafficking in marijuana and possession of drug paraphernalia. Long has been charged with an Enhancement as a Persistent Violator (F).

"We all use our highways to drive to work or travel with our families, yet drug traffickers use the highways too," said Captain Chris Weadick of ISP District 6 in Idaho Falls. "The training and experience of ISP Troopers helps them locate a significant amount of illegal drugs, but it's only a fraction of what's out there. While our Troopers keep doing all they can, and we hope sharing this information helps us all understand the relentless consistency of the illegal drug trade. It's this education, combined with support services for those addicted and more discussions on how to keep families healthy and strong that will keep our communities safe."

Anyone with information on the sale of illegal drugs is urged to contact their local law enforcement agency or call their local District Office of the Idaho State Police.