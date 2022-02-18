Magic Valley group sentenced to prison for federal drug crime

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – Three Idaho men were sentenced to federal prison this week for their participation in a conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and heroin in the Magic Valley.

According to court records, James Tyler Ferguson, 30, of Jerome, Jedediah Levi Dahl, 41, of Twin Falls, and Jay Dale Cummins, 52, of Twin Falls, conspired with each other and with at least four others to distribute the drugs. Members of the group traveled to Mexico where they obtained methamphetamine and heroin, which was transported back to Idaho and distributed into the Magic Valley area. In June 2020, Cummins was one of the couriers who traveled to Mexico on three such occasions and returned with drugs. After Cummins was terminated from the conspiracy, Ferguson recruited two more couriers who traveled to Mexico to obtain the drugs. On July 11, 2020, Dahl, an active participant in the conspiracy, was stopped by police officers while driving his motorcycle. Dahl was arrested because of an outstanding warrant. During his arrest, police found methamphetamine, heroin, a digital scale, packaging material, and $5,200 in drug proceeds. On July 14, 2020, Idaho State Police detectives conducted a traffic stop on a rental vehicle as it returned from Mexico to Idaho. Two of the drug couriers, Belinda Jean Leverich, 34, and Erica Lyn Overton, 31, both of Twin Falls, were driving the vehicle. During a search of the vehicle, detectives found over 2.5 kilograms of methamphetamine and over 100 grams of heroin.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Ferguson, Dahl, and Cummins earlier this week. Ferguson was sentenced to 120 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Ferguson pleaded guilty to the crime on November 9, 2021. Ferguson has several prior felony drug convictions and was on parole at the time he committed the offense.

Dahl was sentenced to 87 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Dahl pleaded guilty to the crime on July 26, 2021. Dahl also has prior felony convictions including the crime of delivery of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances with the intent to deliver.

Cummins was sentenced to 70 months in federal prison followed by four years of supervised release. He pleaded guilty to the crime on December 1, 2021. Cummins has several prior drug-related convictions and two prior felony burglary convictions.

Leverich pleaded guilty on May 25, 2021 and on January 13, 2022, Judge Nye sentenced her to 100 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. Overton pleaded guilty on June 8, 2021 and on September 7, 2021, Judge Nye sentenced her to 37 months in federal prison followed by three years of supervised release. Codefendant Ryan James DeRuiter, 39, of Filer, who faces up to life imprisonment, is scheduled for sentencing on March 16, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Idaho State Police, Twin Falls Police Department, Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, Jerome County Sheriff’s Office, Idaho Department of Correction - Probation and Parole, and the Twin Falls County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which led to charges.