Boise man pleads guilty to transportation for prostitution and money laundering

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Boise man pleaded guilty to transportation for prostitution and money laundering.

According to court records, between July 2019 and June 2021, Dannie Carr, 37, of Boise, was the manager of a business engaged in the interstate prostitution of two adult females, primarily between Idaho and Washington. Carr coerced the two adult females to engage and remain in the prostitution business by perpetrating domestic violence upon the two adult females.

Carr is scheduled to be sentenced on May 17, 2022 and faces a maximum penalty of twenty years in federal prison, a minimum of five years of supervised release, and a $500,000 fine or twice the amount involved in the offense, whichever is greater.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of Homeland Security Investigations, Internal Revenue Service - Criminal Investigation, Bellevue, Washington Police Department, and the Transportation Security Administration, which led to charges.