Boise man sentenced to 4 years for methamphetamine distribution

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Boise man was sentenced to 48 months in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Jason Lee Gentry, 43, of Boise, sold another person methamphetamine on four different occasions. On December 2, 2020, he sold 10.45 grams of methamphetamine; on December 7, 2020, he sold 27.45 grams of methamphetamine; on February 2, 2021, he sold 28.05 grams of methamphetamine; and on February 10, 2021, he sold 28.05 grams of methamphetamine. On March 24, 2021, officers with the Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole conducted a search of Gentry’s home. When officers entered the premises, they discovered 30 grams of methamphetamine, a digital scale, and plastic packaging materials commonly used to weigh and package drugs for distribution.

Gentry has prior state convictions in both Ada County and Valley County for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver and injury to child.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also order Gentry to serve four years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Gentry pleaded guilty to the charge on September 13, 2021.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and applauded the efforts of the Idaho State Police, Boise Police Department, Idaho Department of Correction Probation and Parole, and the Ada County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, which led to the charges.