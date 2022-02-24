Man pleads guilty to methamphetamine trafficking

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A California man pleaded guilty to possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute.

According to court records, on May 25, 2021, Raul Garcia, 41, of Woodland, California, was found in possession of nearly four pounds of methamphetamine during a traffic stop in Nampa. Garcia admitted to possessing the methamphetamine with the intent to distribute it to other people.

Garcia is scheduled for sentencing on May 31, 2022 and faces a statutory mandatory minimum sentence of at least ten years and a maximum sentence of life in federal prison, a ten million dollar fine, and at least five years of supervised release. A federal district court judge will determine Garcia’s sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez, Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and commended the cooperative efforts of the Nampa Police Department and Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force, which led to charges. The Task Force is comprised of federal, state, and local agencies, including the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Nampa Police Department; Federal Bureau of Investigation; Ada County Sheriff’s Office; Boise Police Department; Caldwell Police Department; Canyon County Sheriff’s Office; Meridian Police Department; and Idaho Department of Correction.