Jackson Police investigate after ibuprofen-laced hot dogs found

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Jackson Police Department began investigating a call about ibuprofen-laced hot dogs found at May Park in east Jackson Friday around 7:50 a.m.

The reporting party told officers a man was walking his dog in the north part of May Park when he discovered his three year-old Golden Retriever had consumed what appeared to be a piece of a hot dog which contained a 200mg Ibuprofen tablet.

The dog was taken to a local veterinary clinic where it was discovered the retriever had consumed three Ibuprofen tablets.

The Jackson Police Department continued the investigation, and upon walking May Park, discovered three more one-inch pieces of hot dog laced with Ibuprofen tablets.

Other officers working for the Community Service Division and the Patrol Division began canvassing other dog friendly areas of the town in an effort to prevent further incidents.

At this time, no other evidence of this activity has been discovered outside of May Park.

Officers have also reached out to the veterinary clinics, local animal related non-profits, and the Jackson/Teton County Animal Shelter.

The Jackson Police Department will provide updates to this ongoing investigation as they become available.

Ibuprofen is very dangerous and toxic for dogs.

"Ibuprofen can be very deadly, especially at high doses like that," Dr. Micael Long of Alpine Animal Hospital said. "It primarily affects three organs. It affects the gastrointestinal system first, and then once it's absorbed and it's done its damage there, it goes to the liver and the kidney and causes severe damage there as well."

The Jackson Police Department asks if you were in the area of May Park from dusk on Feb. 24 to dawn on Feb. 25 and saw anything suspicious to contact the police department at (307)-733-2331.

If you have a RING or other recording door-bell camera in the area, the department asks you contact them as well.

The Community Service Division would also like to remind residents public parks in the Town of Jackson, with the exception of the dog park at the Teton County Fair Grounds, have prohibitions that apply to dogs, which includes May Park.

The department said the prognosis for the Golden Retriever appears to be good at this time.