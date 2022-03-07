Schools in shelter in place as police search for inmate walk away

REXBURG, Idaho (KIFI) - UPDTE 11:10 a.m. The Idaho Department of Correction is searching for a St. Anthony Work Camp resident who walked away from his job in the community.

Matthew Lawrence Smith, IDOC #61409, left his worksite in the 900 block of University Boulevard in Rexburg at 7:52 a.m. Monday.

Smith, 38, is white, 5 feet 7 inches tall, 135 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair. He was wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, and a brown jacket.

Smith’s criminal record includes convictions for aggravated assault and grand theft in Gem County, burglary in Kootenai County, and grand theft, illegal possession of a weapon and possession of a controlled substance in Ada County. He has been eligible for parole since May 23, 2021. His sentence was to be discharged on Nov. 22, 2025.

People with information about Smith’s whereabouts should call 9-1-1.

ORIGINAL: The Rexburg Police Department and Madison County Sheriff's Office are trying to locate a work camp inmate walk away.

Police say Matthew Smith is 5’9” and approximately 150 lbs. with brown hair and hazel eyes, facial hair, wearing a tan carhart style jacket blue jeans, white shoes and back pack.

He was last seen near Kennedy Elementary about an hour ago.

The Madison School District #321 reports Burton, Kennedy, Madison Middle and Madison High Schools are being placed in shelter in place due to an inmate on the run near this vicinity.

The district said increased law enforcement will be on sight until shelter in place is lifted. At the time, there is no immediate threat.

If you have seen him, contact the Madison County Dispatch by calling 911 or (208) 372-5001.