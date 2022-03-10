Boise woman sentenced for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A Boise woman was sentenced to 78 months in federal prison for distribution of methamphetamine.

According to court records, Miranda Lee Stogsdill, 41, sold 108 grams of methamphetamine on April 1, 2021, and later sold 111 grams of methamphetamine on April 15, 2021. Both sales were for $1,250. On April 30, 2021, Idaho State Police troopers stopped Stogsdill as she was driving in Owyhee County, travelling back to Boise from California with four pounds of methamphetamine and one-and-a-half ounces of heroin. In addition to the controlled substances, troopers found a digital scale and several small empty zip lock baggies that are commonly used to weigh and repackage drugs for distribution. During her plea hearing, Stogsdill admitted that between April 27, 2021, and April 30, 2021, she travelled to Bridgeport, California, and purchased the controlled substances found in her vehicle, which she intended to distributed in and around Boise.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also order Stogsdill to pay a $500 fine and to serve five years of supervised release following her prison sentence. Stogsdill pleaded guilty to the charge on November 10, 2021.

U.S. Attorney Rafael M. Gonzalez Jr., of the District of Idaho made the announcement and applauded the efforts of the Idaho State Police and the Drug Enforcement Administration, which led to charges.