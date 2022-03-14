Man arrested for sexual battery of minors and enticing children

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a 22-year-old Ammon man last week after an investigation into his contact with multiple teenage victims.

On Wednesday, Thunder Ridge High School Administration and the on-duty SRO Deputy received a report that Jared M. Crow had been engaging in inappropriate online communication with multiple teenage victims. After seeing Crow at the school as a visiting guest speaking to a class of students that day, victims were concerned about his presence on school grounds and went to school administration.

Deputies interviewed victims who identified Crow as previously contacting them through the internet and social media, ultimately engaging in conversation that was sexual in nature. Through investigation, deputies found conversation between Crow and the victims ultimately revealed the exchange of nude pictures, vaping device, and alcohol as well as sexual activity. These conversations had taken place online over the past year and identified locations where Crow would meet. On at least two occasions, sexual activity had occurred between Crow and two separate victims. The investigation also revealed Crow as a suspect in a similar case reported to the Idaho Falls Police Department in June of last year.

An investigation into Crow’s presence that day at Thunder Ridge High School revealed no connection to the activities reported by victims to school staff, other than a concern for his presence on school grounds due to his previous behavior. Thunder Ridge administration took immediate steps to prevent further access to school grounds by Crow.

On Friday, deputies located and detained Crow on a vehicle stop after obtaining a warrant for his arrest. Deputies also served a search warrant at Crow’s residence in Ammon collecting potential evidence related to this case.

Crow was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for three felony counts of enticing children through the internet, a felony count of sexual abuse of a minor Under 10 and a felony count of sexual battery of a minor 16-17 years of age.

Bonneville School District 93 issued the following statement: