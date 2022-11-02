Skip to Content
Former Soda Springs girls basketball coach rape case moves to district court

SODA SPRINGS, Idaho (KIFI) - A former high school coach appeared in court Wednesday.

Wade Schvaneveldt is charged with 20 counts of statutory rape.

The former Soda Springs girl's basketball coach had to face his alleged victim in front of the judge.

According to a victim's testimony, Schvaneveldt had a relationship with her when she was 16-years-old.

She testified the sexual encounters started at a girl's state basketball championship and lasted for three years.

She said before that, they were texting each other. 

Magistrate Judge David Cousin ruled there is enough evidence for the case to move to district court.

Schwaneveldt will appear for his arraignment Monday, Nov. 7.  

