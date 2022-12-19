Disturbance call results in felony drug arrest

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho Falls man is in custody after Bonneville County Sheriff's deputies responded to a disturbance call and found possession of drugs.

Deputies responded to the 700 block of South Randy Drive just after 9 a.m. Sunday where they say David Arthur Jones was causing a disturbance.

Jones walked away from officers and refused commands to stop.

Deputies attempted to restrain Jones as he tried to pull away eventually taking him to the ground as he was kicking and swearing.

After securing Jones in handcuffs, they found drug needles and methamphetamine on him.

Jones continued to fight and pull away from officers getting into the vehicle and during the booking process.

While searching Jones at the jail, deputies found a syringe and needle that contained a small amount of suspected meth hidden in his clothes.

He was booked into jail on two felonies for possession of methanpetamine and introducing contraband into a correctional facility, along with misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia and resisting arrest.