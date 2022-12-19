Tips and leads into University of Idaho murders hit 10,000 mark

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) — The number of tips and leads that have come in as part of the University of Idaho murder investigation has hit the 10,000 mark.

Investigators continue to have the same level of resources, including a dedicated team reviewing digital content.

Digital submissions of tips and leads are not made public by investigators as part of the ongoing commitment to keep information safe because it can be a powerful tool in the investigation process.

Progress continues to be made in finding information about a white 2011-2013 Hyundai Elantra in the immediate area of the King Road residence during the early morning hours of Nov. 13. Investigators continue to believe the occupant(s) of this vehicle may have critical information to share regarding this case.

At this time, no suspect has been identified and only vetted information that does not hinder the investigation will be released to the public.

You can view an interview with Moscow Police Department Chief James Fry below.