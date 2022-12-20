Inmate fails to return from work release

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are seeking the public’s help in located an inmate who failed to return to the jail from work release.

30-year-old Maranda Janet King left the Bonneville County Jail for work Saturday morning and was due to return after her shift that evening. King didn’t show and several failed attempts at contacting her, deputies notified area law enforcement and began searching for her. King’s employers advised deputies she did not show up for work that day.

King has been in custody at the Bonneville County Jail since the end of November and was allowed by court order and as part of her sentencing to participate in the work release program to maintain employment. Deputies are currently in the process of seeking new charges against King for felony escape related to her failure to return to the jail.

King is a white female with brown hair and brown eyes, approximately 5’ 2” tall, and 153 pounds. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of King are asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200. As with this or any other criminal or suspicious activity, tips and information can be reported anonymously to East Idaho Crime Stoppers online at www.ifcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.