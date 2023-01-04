Inmate fails to return from work release

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s Deputies are seeking the public’s help in locating an inmate who failed to return to the jail from the Work Release Program.

34-year-old Amy Marie Goff has been incarcerated at the Bonneville County Jail since October and was allowed by the courts to take part in the Work Release Program.

The program allows qualifying inmates to be released during the day for employment purposes and return to the jail each night.

Goff left the Bonneville County Jail Tuesday, and after failing to return at the required time, deputies notified area law enforcement to be on the look out for her.

Failing to return to the jail while on the Work Release Program can result in additional felony charges for escape, and deputies are currently seeking a warrant for Goff’s arrest.

Anyone with information as to the whereabouts of Goff is asked to contact Bonneville County Dispatch immediately at 208-529-1200. Tips and information can also be submitted anonymously through East Idaho Crime Stoppers online at www.ifcrime.org or through the P3tips app on your mobile device.