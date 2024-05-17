Idaho’s April unemployment rate remains at 3.3%

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - Idaho’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate was 3.3% in April, unchanged since September 2023.

The state’s labor force increased by 2,595 people (0.3%) to 974,053 while the labor force participation rate — the percentage of people 16 years of age or older who are either employed or looking for work — increased to 62.7% from March’s 62.6%.

Total employment increased by 2,606 (0.3%) to 941,771 as unemployment was relatively unchanged at 32,282.

Idaho’s nonfarm jobs decreased by 1,300 to 863,600 in April. Industry sectors with the greatest over-the-month declines included natural resources (-2.3%); accommodation and food services (-1.9%); arts, entertainment, and recreation (-1.8%); other services (-1.5%); information (-1.1%); nondurable goods manufacturing (-0.9%); real estate and rental and leasing (-0.8%); and federal government (-0.7%).

Industries that experienced job gains in April included wholesale trade (2%); private educational services (1.2%); transportation, warehousing, and utilities (1.2%); state government (0.6%); professional and business services (0.4%); and local government (0.2%).

Four of Idaho’s six Metropolitan Statistical Areas (MSAs) had over-the-month nonfarm job decreases in April. Lewiston saw the largest decrease (-1.3%), followed by Pocatello (-0.3%), Twin Falls (-0.2%) and Boise (-0.1%). Idaho Falls saw an increase of 0.2% while Coeur d’Alene was unchanged.

Year over Year

Idaho’s 3.3% unemployment rate for April 2024 was up from 2.9% the prior year. The labor force was up 1.7%, an increase of 16,671 people.

The number of unemployed Idahoans increased 17% (4,684) while the total number of employed increased 1.3% (11,987).

Total nonfarm jobs increased by 2.3% (19,300). Most major industry sectors gained jobs except other services (-3.6%), information (-2.1%), finance and insurance (-1.7%), and accommodation and food services (-0.8%).

All of Idaho’s MSAs saw year-over-year nonfarm job gains in April. Coeur d’Alene had the greatest increase at 3.4%, followed by Boise (2.3%), Idaho Falls (2%), Lewiston (2%), Pocatello (1.8%) and Twin Falls (0.4%).

National Comparisons

Nationally, the unemployment rate increased between March and April, up to 3.9% from 3.8%. The number of unemployed increased by 63,000 to 6.5 million. Total nonfarm payroll employment rose by 175,000 (0.1%) to 158.3 million.