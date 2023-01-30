Pocatello man sentenced to 80 years in federal prison for producing, possessing child pornography

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A 41-year-old Pocatello man was sentenced to 960 months in federal prison for production and possession of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Monday.

According to court records, in August 2019, law enforcement received an investigative lead that Shawn Chase Cody sexually abused multiple children for the past six years. Law enforcement learned from the victims that Cody possessed videos of these acts on his phone and computer.

Cody was later arrested after his home was searched and the child pornography he produced was found on his devices. Also found in his possession were 2,259 still images and 53 videos of child pornography that he downloaded on the Internet.

“Today’s sentence, which is effectively a life sentence, should send a message that my office and our law enforcement partners will aggressively prosecute predators who prey upon children,” U.S. Attorney Hurwit said. “While nothing can fully repair the damage done by the defendant, I hope that this sentence provides a measure of peace to the brave victims in this case.”

“This 80 year sentence serves as notice to Idaho communities that HSI agents will use every investigative tool available to stop child predators like Mr. Cody,” said Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in the Pacific Northwest. “The perpetual vigilance of both the community and law enforcement will remain necessary pieces in the fight against anyone who may try to exploit children.”

Senior U.S. District Judge Billy Roy Wilson from the Eastern District of Arkansas also ordered Cody to serve a lifetime of supervised release following his prison sentence. Cody pleaded guilty to the charges on October 7, 2021.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit thanked Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) in Idaho Falls and the Bannock County Sheriff's Office for their cooperative efforts that led to the charges.