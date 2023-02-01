East Idaho Crime Stoppers expands

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - East Idaho Crime Stoppers is expanding even more this year.

17 counties and 10 police departments can now receive tips by contacting East Idaho Crime Stoppers.

If you have information about an unsolved crime or if you know someone involved in criminal activity, contact East Idaho Crime Stoppers HERE.

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to a felony arrest.

East Idaho Crime Stoppers has been working to reduce crime in the area since 1982.