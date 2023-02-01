Skip to Content
Crime Tracker
By
today at 10:52 AM
Published 5:02 PM

East Idaho Crime Stoppers expands

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - East Idaho Crime Stoppers is expanding even more this year.

17 counties and 10 police departments can now receive tips by contacting East Idaho Crime Stoppers. 

If you have information about an unsolved crime or if you know someone involved in criminal activity, contact East Idaho Crime Stoppers HERE

You can remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward for information leading to a felony arrest. 

East Idaho Crime Stoppers has been working to reduce crime in the area since 1982.

Article Topic Follows: Crime Tracker
Author Profile Photo

News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content