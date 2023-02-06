Former Caldwell Police Department Lieutenant sentenced to federal prison 

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A former Caldwell Police Department Lieutenant was sentenced to three months in federal prison for falsifying a record or document in a federal investigation, witness tampering by harassment, and destroying a record to impair its use in an official proceeding, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Monday.

The Honorable Scott W. Skavdahl, U.S. District Court Judge for the District of Wyoming, sitting by designation, also ordered 42-year-old Joseph Alan Hoadley to serve 12 months of supervised release following his release from prison.

In September 2022, Hoadley, a former Caldwell Police Department Lieutenant, was convicted after a five-day jury trial before U.S. District Court Judge Skavdahl.

The jury found Hoadley not guilty of willful deprivation of rights under color of law. According to court records and evidence presented at trial, while employed as a Lieutenant with the Caldwell Police Department, Hoadley used force against B.H. in Caldwell in 2017 while he was detained and handcuffed.

Hoadley falsified a subsequent police report detailing his actions during the incident. In 2021, knowing that he was the target of an FBI investigation, Hoadley harassed and intimidated C.H. with the intent to dissuade him from cooperating with the FBI investigation.

In April 2022, after being indicted by a federal grand jury, Hoadley destroyed data on his city issued laptop and cellphone one day before turning them over to the acting Caldwell Police Chief, who had placed Hoadley on administrative leave because of the charges.

“This case is about an officer who criminally violated the oath he took to uphold the law,” said U.S. Attorney Hurwit. “In falsifying reports and tampering with a witness, the defendant offended the principles of the Caldwell Police Department and of law enforcement officers everywhere. This case shows that we will not hesitate to hold accountable police officers who violate the law—just like we do for everyone else At the same time, it is important to emphasize that this investigation occurred because several Caldwell police officers refused to tolerate the defendant’s violations and stood up to his abuse of power. The integrity and bravery of these officers is something that the community can be proud of.”

“As law enforcement, we are bound by an oath to serve all citizens with equal compassion, professionalism, dignity, and respect,” said Special Agent in Charge Dennis Rice of the Salt Lake City FBI. “When a police officer commits a crime, it undermines the hard work of all officials and erodes the public’s trust. Today’s sentencing reinforces that no one is above the law.”

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the Federal Bureau of Investigation for its thorough investigation and thanked the Caldwell Police Department for its cooperation.