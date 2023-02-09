Man sentenced for aggravated battery on law enforcement officer and eluding

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - The Honorable Darren B. Simpson sentenced Robert Lloyd Weeks on Monday to an imposed prison term of two and a half years fixed and seven and a half years indeterminate for aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, for a unified term of ten years.

On Weeks’ eluding charge, Judge Simpson sentenced him to two and a half years’ imprisonment fixed and two and half years indeterminate.

Both sentences will run concurrently to each other, but the sentence for the aggravated battery will run consecutively to any probation violations currently pending against Weeks.

The charges arose out of a high-speed pursuit which began in Aberdeen on March 6, 2022. Deputy Dakota Carlisle of the Bingham County Sheriff’s Office was on patrol in the City of Aberdeen when he observed Weeks driving a yellow GMC truck. Carlisle was aware Weeks had an active felony arrest warrant. Shortly after Weeks entered the Stokes Supermarket, Corporal Lawrence Henrie arrived to assist Carlisle in serving the warrant.

When Weeks emerged from the supermarket, Carlisle positioned his patrol vehicle in front of Weeks’ truck and activated his emergency lights. Weeks jumped into his truck and accelerated rapidly around Carlisle, nearly striking Henrie’s vehicle in the process. Weeks accelerated onto N. Main Street, reaching approximately 60 miles per hour in an area where the speed limit was 25 miles per hour. He continued onto Highway 39 at approximately 80 miles per hour, where the speed limit was 60 miles per hour, weaving into oncoming traffic before turning into a farmer’s field. While fleeing Carlisle and Henrie, Weeks drove directly through two wheel lines, causing more than $7,500 in damages.

Shortly after Carlisle followed Weeks into the farmer’s field, Weeks turned his truck around and drove directly toward Carlisle while the patrol vehicle’s emergency lights and siren were still activated. At approximately 35-40 miles per hour, Weeks rammed the driver’s side of Carlisle’s vehicle. Carlisle had moved his vehicle moments prior such that Weeks’ truck struck the rear driver’s side quarter panel rather than the driver’s door. Carlisle did not suffer serious injuries.

Deputy Prosecuting Attorney Janet Franklin charged Weeks with felony eluding, aggravated assault on certain personnel, aggravated battery on certain personnel, two counts of felony malicious injury to property and the persistent violator sentencing enhancement.

On July 21, 2022, Weeks entered guilty pleas to the counts of eluding and aggravated battery on certain personnel. Although the malicious injury to property charges were dismissed as part of the plea agreement, along with aggravated assault and the persistent violator sentencing enhancement, Weeks agreed to pay for the damage to the wheel lines and to Carlisle’s patrol vehicle.