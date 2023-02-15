Nampa man sentenced to 10 years for federal gun crime 

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A 29-year-old Nampa man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison, the maximum allowable sentence, for unlawful possession of a firearm, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Wednesday.

According to court records, on January 29, 2022, a police officer with the Wilder Police Department attempted to conduct a traffic stop on a vehicle driven by Isaac Bright. Bright failed to stop, resulting in a high-speed pursuit. Bright was eventually arrested after discharging a firearm at the officer. When Bright was arrested, he possessed a 9mm caliber pistol.

At the time of the arrest, Bright was prohibited from possessing firearms due to a 2016 conviction for unlawful possession of a firearm.

Bright is a documented member of the Latin Kings gang with an extensive criminal history, including convictions for second degree kidnapping, domestic battery in the presence of a child, and malicious injury to property.

At the time of the offense, Bright was on supervised release for his 2016 firearm offense.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Bright to serve three years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Bright pleaded guilty to the federal firearm charge on October 3, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit credited the cooperative efforts of the Wilder Police Department and the Treasure Valley Metro Violent Crimes Task Force, which led to charges. The Task Force is comprised of federal, state, and local agencies, including the Federal Bureau of Investigation; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; Ada County Sheriff’s Office; Boise Police Department; Caldwell Police Department; Canyon County Sheriff’s Office; Meridian Police Department; Nampa Police Department; and Idaho Department of Correction.