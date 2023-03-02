Nampa woman sentenced to 12 years for possession with intent to distribute 15 pounds of fentanyl

BOISE, Idaho (KIFI) – A 34-year-old Nampa woman was sentenced to 144 months in federal prison for possessing, with the intent to distribute, 15 pounds of fentanyl, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Thursday.

According to court records, Wathana Insixiengmay was a main fentanyl distributor for a large drug trafficking organization with direct ties to Mexico. Insixiengmay received between 12 and 15 pounds of fentanyl (approximately 60,000 pills) on a weekly basis for local distribution. In return she was sending between $50,000 and $100,000 back to the supplier each following week. When she was arrested on June 7, 2022, she had over 30,000 fentanyl pills (approximately seven pounds), nearly eight pounds of fentanyl powder, 180 grams of methamphetamine, and $12,435 in drug proceeds. This remains one of the largest, if not the largest, individual seizure of fentanyl in the District of Idaho’s history.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill also ordered Insixiengmay to pay a $500 fine and to serve five years of supervised release following her prison sentence. Insixiengmay pled guilty to the charge on October 24, 2022.

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the investigation by the Drug Enforcement Administration Task Force consisting of officers from the United States Marshals Service, United States Probation Office, Nampa Police Department, Boise Police Department, Meridian Police Department, Ada County Sheriff’s Office, Canyon County Sheriff’s Office, and the Idaho Department of Correction.