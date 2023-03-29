Jackson Police investigate bank theft

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Jackson Police Department is investigating a theft of money from a local bank.

On Feb. 15, 2023, a subject entered a local bank and withdrew money from an account that does not belong to her. The account owner noticed the unauthorized withdrawal and notified the banking institution.

The bank’s investigation and subsequent review of their video footage yielded the image below.

JPD

At this time, the subject depicted here is a person of interest in the theft of $4,200. If you have any information concerning the identity of this person, contact Cpl. Kyle Foster at the Jackson Police Department at (307) 733-1430. You may also submit a tip anonymously through Crimestoppers at (307) 733-5148. If your information proves fruitful you may be eligible for a reward.