Police investigate juvenile threat at Bonneville High School

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating a disturbance between teenagers that involved a threat with a gun. The incident stemmed from a report Tuesday just after 1 p.m. by Bonneville High School students of a video showing a student handling a handgun and making threats to another student. School administration and the SRO Deputy briefly secured the outer access to buildings as a precaution until the area was determined safe from any active threat.

The parties involved were quickly identified and it was determined the video was not filmed on school grounds. All of the juveniles involved were contacted and not allowed back to school while the matter was being investigated.

On Wednesday, deputies took custody of the male juvenile holding the gun in the video and placed him in the 3B Juvenile Detention Center for threatening violence on school grounds and disturbing the peace. Currently, there are no other known safety concerns relating to this incident at Bonneville High School.

Because students reacted quickly and were proactive in reporting this information, school staff and deputies were able to take appropriate measures to ensure the safety of the campus.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.