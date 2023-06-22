Jesse Leigh sentenced for 2 counts of second-degree murder

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - It was an emotional day at the Bannock County Courthouse on Thursday with a Pocatello man being sentenced for murder.

41-year-old Jesse Leigh was sentenced to 30 years to life in prison for two counts of second-degree murder.

Leigh shot and killed his estranged wife 41-year-old Jennifer Leigh and her boyfriend 21-year-old Timothy Hunt in front of his seven-year-old son back on October 15, 2021.

During Thursday's proceedings, sisters of both Jennifer and Timothy spoke in front of Judge Robert Naftz.

They spoke about the grief they are experiencing due to their loss.

Leigh also spoke during his sentencing, saying he never wanted it to happen, he knows what he did was wrong and deserves what he gets.

He also said he misses Jennifer every day and says he hates himself for what he did.

The judge waived his court fines, so any money he earned would go to his son while he is in prison.