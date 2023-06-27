Woman accused of poisoning ex-husband sentenced to jail

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) - A Chubbuck woman charged with harming her former husband with poison will spend 180 days in jail.

Courtney Goody pleaded guilty Wednesday morning to misdemeanor charges of battery and battery with intent to harm an individual.

Judge Aaron Thompson then sentenced Goody to 180 days in jail. The sentence includes the nine days she has already spent in jail and her sentence is to begin immediately. She was taken out of the courtroom in handcuffs.

According to court documents, Jared Goody, Courtney's husband at the time, started to feel ill in June 2020. It took several months to determine he was being poisoned. Lab analysis records showed it was caused by selenium.

Prosecutor Herzog has released the following statement.

This is a developing story and we'll have more on the case tonight on Local News 8 at 5 and 6 p.m., and on Eyewitness News 3 at 5:30p.