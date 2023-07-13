Man arrested after standoff

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho Falls man is in jail after a standoff with police on Tuesday.

In happened in the 300 block of Linden Drive after reports of 39-year-old Steven Johns waving a knife around in a threatening manner. Police say Johns was yelling at two people in a nearby house claiming it was his property.

When police arrived, he went back to his house refusing to come out and comply with police.

A K-9 unit was deployed to apprehend Johns, but he repeatedly sprayed the dog with a chemical cleaner.

Officers also tried using "smurf rounds" to detain Johns. Despite hitting him multiple times, it was not effective.

Police then resorted to tasers where they eventually incapacitated Johns long enough for officers to detain him.

Police also found drug paraphernalia in Johns' home.

Johns was arrested and booked into the bonneville county jail for two counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges.