Idaho Falls man sentenced to 8 years for possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A 27-year-old Idaho Falls man was sentenced to 96 months in federal prison for possession with the intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Friday.

According to court records, on August 18, 2022, Idaho Falls Police responded to a welfare check in Idaho Falls and found Stephen Carston Wells passed out in his vehicle. Wells informed law enforcement he had “a little bit of weed,” in his vehicle. Law enforcement then searched the Wells vehicle, and while searching, law enforcement found 459 grams of methamphetamine, 6 grams of cocaine, 7.7 grams of marijuana, 13.9 grams of THC oil, a loaded .45 caliber pistol, a loaded AR‑15 rifle and additional loaded AR-15 magazines.

Senior U.S. District Judge B. Lynn Winmill imposed the sentence and also ordered Wells to serve five years of supervised release following his prison sentence. Wells pleaded guilty to the charge on April 24, 2023

U.S. Attorney Hurwit commended the Idaho Falls Police Department for their work on the case.