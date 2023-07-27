2 arrested at storage unit with stolen property and illegal drugs

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies apprehended two people early July 19 after the owner of a storage unit reported them acting suspiciously.

The report came in around 6:30am advising that a man and woman who matched the description of suspects in previous burglaries at the business had returned.

Deputies arrived on scene and made contact with 57-year-old Michael Todd Hamilton and 45-year-old Leslie Ann Bassett. Both were inside a storage unit that did not belong to them and Deputies observed multiple stolen items from Burglary reports earlier in the week. Hamilton and Bassett were also in possession of a pickup that was stolen out of Jefferson County and deputies as well as items of drug paraphernalia, approximately eight grams of Marijuana, just more than two grams of Methamphetamine and an unknown powder substance believed to be an illegal drug sent for testing.

Stolen property located in the storage unit was returned to owners and Deputies are working with Jefferson County Detectives to determine if Hamilton and Bassett are connected to other cases. Hamilton and Bassett were transported to the Bonneville County Jail where they were booked on Felony charges for Burglary, Possession of Stolen Property, and Possession of Methamphetamine along with Misdemeanor charges for Possession of Marijuana and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.