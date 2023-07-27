Blackfoot woman sentenced for murder charge

BLACKFOOT, Idaho (KIFI) - On July 17, 2023, 36-year-old Melissa K. Perkes appeared before 7th district Judge Darren Simpson and was sentenced to prison for a fixed term of 24 years determined and life indeterminant for 2nd Degree Murder.

The sentencing resulted from a guilty plea from Perkes earlier this year.

The Blackfoot Police Department commends the swift response of patrol officers and the meticulous work of the Blackfoot - Bingham Joint Detective Division, both of which were instrumental in this case.

The Blackfoot Police Department sincerely thanks the Bingham County Prosecutors Office’s unwavering dedication and rigorous pursuit of justice in this case. Their hard work has been crucial in ensuring that this serious offense is met with the full force of the law.

The 2nd-degree murder charge stems from a homicide investigation on N. Broadway Street (Blackfoot, ID) in November of 2022, where it was determined the defendant (Perkes) was responsible for the death of 38-year-old Jace Williams.