Man arrested after shooting at vehicle

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a man Wednesday afternoon after he was caught shooting at a vehicle.

Deputies were called to a residence in the 8000 S. block of 1st E. around 1:24 p.m. after a resident reported someone had shot their vehicle. The victim reported they heard several gun shots and saw a vehicle leaving the area toward Bingham County before discovering their vehicle had been damaged by the gunfire.

A short while later, Bingham County deputies located the suspect vehicle and detained 28-year-old Alan Soto Palafox of Shelley who was a passenger. Two handguns were found in the suspect vehicle and Palafox admitted to the shooting. Through investigation, deputies believe an ongoing dispute between the parties lead to the shooting.

Palafox was placed under arrest and transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked on felony charges for malicious injury to property.

The investigation is still ongoing, and no further information is available at this time.