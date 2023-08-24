Man dead of apparent homicide, suspect recovering after officer-involved shooting

JEROME, Idaho (KIFI) - On Thursday at approximately 6:03 a.m. officers from the Bellevue Marshal's Office, Hailey Police Department and Blaine County Sheriff's Office responded to a residence in Bellevue for a report of a possible homicide.

Upon their arrival, a Bellevue Deputy Marshal became engaged in an officer-involved shooting with a suspect and confirmed the presence of a deceased individual on the property, the apparent victim of homicide. The injured suspect was flown via air ambulance to Saint Alphonsus Hospital in Boise, Idaho.

No further details of the homicide or the officer-involved shooting are being released at this time. The Blaine County Sheriff's Office and Idaho State Police are conducting a joint investigation related to the homicide. The Critical Incident Task Force, led by the Jerome County Sheriff's Office, is investigating the officer-involved shooting.

No officers were injured in this incident. These are pending investigations. Additional information will be released when it becomes available. There is no current threat to public safety.