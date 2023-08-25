Bryan Kohberger’s attorneys file for dismissal

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - The attorneys for the man charged in the deadly stabbings of four University of Idaho students last year have filed a motion to get his indictment dismissed.

Bryan Kohberger's attorneys filed the motion on the grounds of a biased grand jury, inadmissible evidence, lack of sufficient evidence and prosecutorial misconduct by withholding exculpatory evidence.

The attorneys say the motion is based on, "The state's various violations during the grand jury."

This comes a day after Kohberger waived his right to a speedy trial during a status conference Wednesday.

His death penalty trial was set to begin Oct. 2.

During Wednesday's hearing, his attorney said the defense is prepared to challenge the grand jury indictment at an upcoming hearing Sept. 1.

Previously, Kohberger had a not guilty plea entered on his behalf.