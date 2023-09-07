Idaho Falls man sentenced to 11 years for receiving child pornography

POCATELLO, Idaho (KIFI) – A 39-year-old Idaho Falls man was sentenced to federal prison for receipt of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Josh Hurwit announced Thursday.

Chief U.S. District Judge David C. Nye sentenced Che Tayen Miles to 136 months in federal prison followed by eight years of supervised release.

According to court records, between July and September of 2022, the Idaho Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force found 49-year-old Nathan Mark Law of Idaho Falls had downloaded thousands of images of child pornography also known as, “child sexual abuse material” (CSAM) over the internet. Investigators executed a search warrant of Law’s residence where they discovered CSAM on Law’s electronic devices. Law admitted he downloaded and uploaded images of CSAM and shared CSAM images with Miles. On Dec. 21, 2022, investigators executed a search warrant at Miles’s residence and seized his electronic devices. Miles admitted he downloaded CSAM and he received CSAM from Law. Upon searching Miles’s electronic devices investigators discovered thousands of CSAM images that Miles downloaded from the internet as well as CSAM images that Miles received from Law.

On June 26, 2023, Law pleaded guilty to attempted sexual exploitation of a minor child. He is scheduled to be sentenced by Chief Judge Nye on Oct. 8, 2023, and faces a minimum of 15 and up to 30 years in federal prison and up to a lifetime of supervised release.

“We are grateful that justice will be served in these cases. But our collaborative work to guard Idaho’s children continues,” U.S. Attorney Hurwit said. “Together with our local, state, and federal law enforcement partners, my office is committed to tracking down and aggressively pursue anyone in Idaho who creates, possesses, or shares child pornography.”

“This sentence is appropriate for someone who perpetuated child victimization by downloading and sharing thousands of images of exploited children,” said Special Agent in Charge (SAC) Robert Hammer, who oversees HSI operations in the Pacific Northwest. “HSI partnerships with the ICAC Taskforce and Idaho law enforcement are integral in keeping our communities safe from child predators.”

These cases were investigated by the Idaho ICAC Task Force, Homeland Security Investigations, the Idaho Falls Police Department, and the Bonneville County Sheriff’s Office. Assistant U.S. Attorney Justin Paskett is prosecuting these cases.