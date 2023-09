RIGBY, Idaho (KIFI) - A Rigby man was sentenced on Aug. 30 on a felony charge of lewd conduct with a child under 16.

Judge Steven Boyce sentenced Stanley Bitsoi to 30 days in jail, with six years of probation and 100 hours of community service.

Bitsoi is also required to register as a sex offender.

Charges were filed May 10, 2022, and a plea agreement was reached earlier this year.