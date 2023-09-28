Man on felony probation arrested for possession of methamphetamine

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KIFI) - Bonneville County Sheriff’s deputies assigned to the Ammon Division arrested 47-year-old Robert Michael Montgomery after a witnesses called in saying he was acting suspicious.

Dispatch received calls just after 6 p.m. advising a man was walking around the parking lot of the Ammon Walmart pulling on car doors. Deputies located the man identifying him as Montgomery and finding he was on felony probation.

Deputies identified a nearby vehicle belonging to Montgomery and subsequently located open containers of alcohol, drug paraphernalia, and approximately five grams of methamphetamine inside. Montgomery was placed under arrest during which time he made statements about his drug use and yelled obscenities at the deputies.

Montgomery was transported to the Bonneville County Jail where he was booked for felony possession of methamphetamine and misdemeanor possession of drug paraphernalia.