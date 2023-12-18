Skip to Content
Crime Tracker

Kohberger motion to dismiss denied

By
today at 3:42 PM
Published 4:07 PM

MOSCOW, Idaho (KIFI) - A district judge has denied a request to dismiss a grand jury indictment in the case of Bryan Kohberger.

During a public hearing Thursday, the defense argued there was an error in the grand jury instructions.

They said, “the grand jury was mis-led as to the standard of proof required for an indictment."

Kohberger faces four charges of first degree murder for the killings of the University of Idaho students in November of 2022.

There is no set date for his trial.

