Police seek help with homicide investigation

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - As part of an ongoing homicide investigation, Idaho State Police and local law enforcement agencies need your help gathering information about a black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The Tahoe has an Idaho license plate number 1T3934.

Police say it was near Kepps Crossing Road and Bulls Fork Road in Bonneville County from 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 through Dec. 2.

If anyone observed the vehicle driving, parked or were in the area and can advise investigators what the weather conditions were at the time, they are asked to call the Tip Line at 833-610-1026.