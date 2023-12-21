Skip to Content
Crime Tracker

Police seek help with homicide investigation

MGN Online
By
today at 2:41 PM
Published 2:46 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - As part of an ongoing homicide investigation, Idaho State Police and local law enforcement agencies need your help gathering information about a black 1995 Chevrolet Tahoe.

The Tahoe has an Idaho license plate number 1T3934.

Police say it was near Kepps Crossing Road and Bulls Fork Road in Bonneville County from 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 through Dec. 2.

If anyone observed the vehicle driving, parked or were in the area and can advise investigators what the weather conditions were at the time, they are asked to call the Tip Line at 833-610-1026.

Article Topic Follows: Crime Tracker

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

News Team

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KIFI Local News 8 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content