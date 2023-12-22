Skip to Content
Court hearings can proceed in Jeremy Best case

today at 3:54 PM
Published 4:14 PM

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - An Idaho judge says court hearings can continue for Jeremy Albert Best.

Judge Dane Watkins, Jr. filed an order Friday saying Best is competent to continue court proceedings.

An arraignment has been scheduled for January 3, 2024, at 1 p.m.

Best has been under evaluation by the Department of Health and Welfare since his last court hearing on December 4.

Best is charged with three counts of First Degree Murder for the deaths of his wife Kali Randall Best.. their unborn baby and their 10-month-old son, Zeke.

Kali was found dead outside her home near a shop in Victor just before midnight on November 30. The Teton County Sheriff's office later confirmed she was about 28 weeks pregnant.

Best was arrested on December 2 by Bonneville County Sheriff deputies when he was found on Kepps Crossing Road near Dan Creek Road east of Idaho Falls. Zeke was found dead at the scene of a knife wound according to the Grand Jury indictment.

